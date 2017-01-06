Fundraising starts for Calgary boy, 4, facing lengthy recovery after dog attack

A GoFundMe page has been started for the family of a four-year-old boy who was viciously attacked by two dogs earlier this week.

The attack happened Tuesday afternoon in the northeast Calgary community of Castleridge.

The little boy was in the backyard of a home when two German Shepherds mauled him. He suffered injuries to his entire body including punctures, tears and bites.

He remained in hospital in serious condition as of Friday afternoon and faces months of surgeries and treatment.

Watch below from Jan. 4: The boy attacked by two dogs in Calgary is facing a long recovery. Global’s Bindu Suri reports on what may have caused the attack.

Jules Desjarlais, a close family friend, started the fundraising page, hoping to raise enough money to help the family through the difficult time.

“This family are close, dear friends of ours and we would like to help them out however we can!” Desjarlais wrote on the page.

She describes a sweet, innocent boy who loves Batman and who is now struggling to survive.

“Obviously the parents have had to take extended time off from their jobs to be with their son and focus on his recovery and rehabilitation,” Desjarlais wrote.

The family is from out of town and is now staying in emergency accommodations.

“Keep this little boy in your prayers,” she said.

Ownership of both German Shepherds, a male and female, was given to Calgary Community Standards, which is leading the investigation.

It is likely the dogs will both be euthanized following an 11-day quarantine period.

According to the City of Calgary, two tickets have been issued against the owner of the dogs under the responsible pet ownership bylaw. The maximum fine is $10,000.

Global News has been in contact with friends and family of the boy, who have asked for privacy at this time.