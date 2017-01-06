Duchess Kate, Prince William’s 2016 family Christmas card features Canadian outing

Royal fans have eagerly anticipated what was expected to be 2016’s cutest Christmas card and they are not going to be disappointed.

RELATED: The Queen was once nearly shot, mistaken for an intruder

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 34, picked an adorable group photo with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to share with family over the holidays. The candid shot was snapped by Getty photographer Chris Jackson and shows George and Charlotte receiving balloon animals at a children’s birthday party this past September.

Forever capturing a piece of Canada in their Christmas card, the image was snapped from a royal engagement in Victoria, B.C. and was part of the family’s week-long Canada tour.

The children are said to have had a blast during their stay in Victoria. The siblings enjoyed a petting zoo with miniature horses, a bubble-making machine and a puppet show. And the baby girl even said her first words in public, “Pop, pop!” as she headed straight for the balloons the second Kate put her down.