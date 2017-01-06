WWII survivor accused in wife’s death mentally found unfit to stand trial

A judge has ruled an 86-year-old Calgary man charged with killing his wife will not stand trial.

Judge Allan Fradsham accepted a psychiatrist’s recommendation that Siegfried van Zuiden is medically unfit.

Van Zuiden was charged in October with second-degree murder after he called 911 and police found his 80-year-old wife, Audrey, dead in their home.

Psychiatrist Kenneth Hashman testified van Zuiden suffers from dementia which has worsened since his arrest.

He told court van Zuiden was initially able to care for himself but is now unable to even brush his teeth.

Hashman says van Zuiden — who fled from the Nazis during the Second World War — gets very agitated and believes he is back in the war.

