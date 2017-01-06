Woman wanted on manslaughter charge could be in Edmonton: RCMP

Alberta RCMP are asking people to keep an eye out for a woman wanted on several charges, including manslaughter.

Tamra Myrna Hardy, 29, may be in the Edmonton area, RCMP said in a media release Friday morning.

Hardy is from Kikino Metis Settlement near Lac La Biche, Alta. Police allege the 29-year-old was involved in an incident on April 24, 2015 on the Kikino Metis Settlement, which led to her being charged with break and enter, robbery and manslaughter.

RCMP said Hardy is at large after failing to comply with the conditions of her bail release.

Hardy is described as 5′ 11″ tall and 236 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She has several tattoos, including a cross in a web on her left hand, flowers and vines on her left forearm, a cross on her upper left arm and a tattoo on her neck.

Anyone with information about Hardy is asked to contact the Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-623-4012. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.