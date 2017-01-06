Ontario man charged after Australian police find pornographic photos of preschooler

A 40-year-old London, Ont., man faces child pornography charges after Australian police notified authorities in London when they discovered obscene photos of a four-year-old girl on an image-sharing website in Russia.

London police’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit then worked in collaboration with the Queensland Police Service in Queensland, Australia, and identified the four-year-old London girl in the images Wednesday.

Investigators raided a home in London Thursday and seized a mobile phone and several computer devices.

An unidentified London man has been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of making child pornography, two counts of making available child pornography, two counts of voyeurism and two counts of making available a voyeuristic recording.

The suspect’s name is not being released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Police said the girl was not physically injured and she was being provided support from victim services and family members.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).