Crime
January 6, 2017 1:12 pm

Judge sentences knife-wielding convenience store robber

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Surveillance camera image of Bradley Christopher Collingwood.

RCMP released photo
A A

KELOWNA – The courts have dealt with a man who pulled off an armed robbery in Kelowna last May.

Bradley Christopher Collingwood brandished a knife while demanding cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets from the clerk at a 7-11 convenience store on the corner of Bernard Avenue and Gordon Drive.

Collingwood pleaded guilty to robbery.

The prosecutor stayed further charges of possessing stolen property, theft and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Collingwood was sentenced to 573 days in jail, 17 months probation and must pay a Victim Surcharge fee of $200.

He is also is banned for life from possessing guns.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
7-11
Armed Robbery
Kelowna
Okanagan
RCMP
robber sentenced

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News