Judge sentences knife-wielding convenience store robber

KELOWNA – The courts have dealt with a man who pulled off an armed robbery in Kelowna last May.

Bradley Christopher Collingwood brandished a knife while demanding cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets from the clerk at a 7-11 convenience store on the corner of Bernard Avenue and Gordon Drive.

Collingwood pleaded guilty to robbery.

The prosecutor stayed further charges of possessing stolen property, theft and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Collingwood was sentenced to 573 days in jail, 17 months probation and must pay a Victim Surcharge fee of $200.

He is also is banned for life from possessing guns.