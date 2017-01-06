Fentanyl, cocaine, hydromorphone among drugs found in 3 Halifax searches

Halifax Regional Police say fentanyl is among a slew of illegal substances seized as the result of three separate drug searches officers executed Thursday.

Officers searched and arrested a 29-year-old man on Lucknow Street in Halifax at 1:30 p.m., seizing hydromorphone, marijuana and a cell phone.

Police then searched three homes on Lucknow, Rhuland and Almon streets, finding fentanyl pills, cocaine, marijuana, hash, mushrooms and other unidentified pills.

They also seized drug paraphernalia, firearms, ammunition and a large quantity of stolen electronics and household items.

The 29-year old man is facing a number of charges, including:

possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana

possession for the purpose of trafficking hydromorphone

possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

possession for the purpose of trafficking psilocybin mushrooms

multiple weapons related charges

Other charges are pending against him with regards to the stolen items.

A 26-year old man from Lower Sackville was arrested at the Rhuland Street residents and is charged with possession of cocaine and two counts of breaching probation and one of breach of recognizance.

A 34-year-old woman is also facing charges, after turning herself in to police Thursday afternoon.

She’s been charged with the following:

possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana

possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

Other charges are also pending against her in relation to the stolen items seized.

HRP says all three remain in police custody and are expected in Halifax provincial court Friday.