Parents of toddler who pushed dresser off brother deny video was staged

The parents of twin boys who were caught on camera the moment a dresser fell on one of them are denying claims the video was staged.

Since the video’s release, mostly anonymous social media users have accused Kayli and Ricky Shoff, parents of two-year-old twin boys Bowdy and Brock, of staging the incident.

Many pointed to the fact that Ricky Shoff works for a company that sells nanny cams as proof of a motive. Ricky, however, explained on Good Morning America this week, that his job is merely a coincidence.

“I’m just an employee – I’m in sales for them and there are thousands of sales reps for the company,” the father told Good Morning America.

“We have cameras throughout our whole house – that camera is just positioned in the best angle to see the whole room.”

The video, which went viral earlier this week, shows the toddlers climbing on the empty dresser before it topples over, pinning one of the boys underneath. The other child then tries to lift the dresser, eventually pushing it off of his brother.

But internet skeptics were quick to question why the dresser was empty and questioned, without evidence, whether a toddler would be able to push a full-sized piece of furniture by themselves.

“As you can tell they are pretty active, so we do whatever we can to make sure we can keep it clean. They would get into the drawers, take everything we had in the drawers and just pull them out,” Ricky Shoff said, addressing the accusations.

“We just decided the easiest thing to do was to pull out all of their clothes and put them in the closet.”

The family said they released the video as a warning to other parents about the importance of securing furniture to the wall.

In 2016, furniture giant Ikea was forced to halt sales of its Malm dresser and recall millions of the units in North America after the death of six children in the U.S.

Ikea warned customers in a July 2015 statement that the dressers could tip-over and advised consumers not to use the dressers unless they were secured to the wall with anchors provided in the packaging. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) six children in the U.S. have died since 1989, and more than 40 injuries have been reported. At the time, there had been no tip-over incidents or injuries in Canada.

Both Shoff children were unharmed during the incident.