Police investigate after LaSalle daycare worker caught on video allegedly using force on children

Montreal police are investigating after a LaSalle daycare worker was caught on video allegedly using aggressive force on two children.

“The police is now involved as of [Thursday], when the video came to the attention of the Montreal police,” said Darren Martin McMahon-Payette, a spokesperson with the force.

“The wheels are in motion. It is too soon now to say more.”

The alleged incident took place on the morning of Oct. 6, 2016 at Les Canaries 2 Daycare.

READ MORE: LaSalle daycare worker fired for allegedly using aggressive force on children

The video shows the educator attempting to get the group under control before appearing to forcefully push two of the children’s heads down on the table.

“The supervisor entered and two of the children told her that the educator had slammed their heads against the table,” Christopher Pattichis, the daycare’s general manager, told Global News.

The daycare reviewed all footage of the educator from the 10 days leading up to the incident, and identified another occasion in which the woman appeared to grab children by the ears.

“Both of these things are completely unacceptable, completely against our aggressiveness tolerance zero policy,” Pattichis said.

The educator seen in the video no longer works at the daycare.