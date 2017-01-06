2 remaining suspects surrender in fatal pizza shop shooting of Toronto teen: police

Police say the two remaining suspects wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrants in the “planned and deliberate” shooting of a 17-year-old Toronto boy gunned down while eating with friends at a pizza restaurant in the city’s north-end last year have surrendered.

Lenneil Shaw, 23, and Mohamed Ali Nur, 18, both of Toronto, were arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jarryl Hagley.

Hagley was eating at the Pizza Pizza at 1937 Weston Rd., just north of Lawrence Avenue West, around 1:40 a.m. Oct. 16 when three gunmen entered the restaurant and opened fire.

He was struck by bullets and police found him in the restaurant’s back washroom shortly after arriving. He later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

On Thursday, police executed several search warrants in the city and arrested Toronto men Winston Poyser, 24, and Shakiyl Shaw, 23, the twin brother of Lenneil Shaw, and charged them with first-degree murder. They appeared in a Toronto court Thursday morning.

Police announced the countrywide arrest warrants for Lenneil Shaw and Nur on Thursday and said they surrendered. Both are scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Friday.

Toronto Police Det. Paul Worden said Thursday video surveillance in the area was a “big part” of the investigation, in addition to tips from the public.

“We are going to allege a motive in this attack that goes hand in hand with the charge of first-degree and we’re alleging that this was an act that was planned and deliberate,” he said.

“There is gang activity in the area and it may come out that there was some element of gang activity that related to these two groups but not necessarily specifically in regards to this incident.”

Man shot in the chest @PizzaPizzaLtd on Weston Rd north of Lawrence Av. Victim w/ no vital signs, emergency run to trauma centre. #Toronto pic.twitter.com/aGH6q7GRi7 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) October 16, 2016

Worden said the suspects were known to police and are from the Greater Toronto Area.

He added that although Hagley came into contact with police over the past couple of years for “various things,” he wasn’t charged with any offences and he didn’t have a criminal record.

With files from Nick Westoll and Catherine McDonald

