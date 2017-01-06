Bomb threat closes Lacolle border crossing between Canada, U.S.

A bomb threat Friday morning has closed the Canada-U.S. border at Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle on Highway 15, confirmed Jacqueline Roby with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

The area was evacuated and closed off just after 9 a.m., including parts of Highway 15 south and Interstate 87.

St-Bernard-de-Lacolle POE HWY 15 is presently closed. Traffic is being rerouted to adjacent POEs off Route 221 and Hemmingford. — Border Services (@CanBorder) January 6, 2017

The agency made the announcement on Twitter.

“We encourage travellers to go through the adjacent border crossings,” Roby told Global News.

Traffic is being rerouted to the Lacolle Route 211 and Mooers–Hemmingford crossings.

More to come.