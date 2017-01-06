Dog found safe after missing for more than 24 hours in the Okanagan

There is some good news in the search for a missing puppy who was missing for more than 24 hours in the freezing Okanagan.

Marley darted from a vehicle following a serious crash Thursday near Kaleden.

After hearing the story, a maintenance worker spent hours looking for the dog and his efforts paid off.

When he found the dog she was cold, missing a few nails and had some scratches but was otherwise unharmed.

Her owners want to thank everyone who helped find Marley. They say their phone was ringing off the hook with people wanting to help.