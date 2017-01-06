Dog Found
January 6, 2017 9:31 am

Dog found safe after missing for more than 24 hours in the Okanagan

Amy Judd is one of Global BC's web producers, co-host of Trending Now BC, and also appears on BC1 By Online News Producer  Global News

Marley was found safe after missing for 24 hours in the Okanagan.

Global News
A A

There is some good news in the search for a missing puppy who was missing for more than 24 hours in the freezing Okanagan.

Marley darted from a vehicle following a serious crash Thursday near Kaleden.

After hearing the story, a maintenance worker spent hours looking for the dog and his efforts paid off.

When he found the dog she was cold, missing a few nails and had some scratches but was otherwise unharmed.

Her owners want to thank everyone who helped find Marley. They say their phone was ringing off the hook with people wanting to help.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dog Found
kaleden
Kaleden crash
Missing Dog
Okanagan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News