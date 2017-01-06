WestJet offering fewer flights from Winnipeg to London, England

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg travellers wanting to hop on a flight to London, England this year will have fewer options when flying WestJet.

The Calgary-based airline has reduced its non-stop weekly flights from Winnipeg to London’s Gatwick Airport by more than half. In 2016, the airline offered 22 flights. The number has been cut to 10 this year.

WestJet also condensed its schedule to fly non-stop from June 24, 2017 to Aug. 26, 2017. Before the direct flight was offered from May to October.

“We are pleased to bring back the route for our summer 2017 schedule, however on a condensed timeline compared to summer 2016,” WestJet spokesperson Lauren Stewart wrote in an email.

“We revisit the utilization of our fleet on a regular basis to ensure that WestJet provides the best possible experience for our guests across Canada.”

As of Friday, the average cost to fly non-stop from Winnipeg to Gatwick was around $845.