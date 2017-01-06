Fire breaks out in conference room at Winnipeg Holiday Inn

WINNIPEG — Guests staying at the Holiday in on Pembina Highway were in for a scary wake-up call early Friday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., fire crews were called on scene to the hotel for reports of smoke in the hallway .

Crews found a fire had sparked in the conference room on the second floor.

Guests were asked to stay in their rooms. There were no injuries.

There is no word on what caused the fire or the damage estimation.