Molson Amphitheatre at Ontario Place to be renamed Budweiser Stage

Concertgoers in Toronto will have to get used to a major name change at one of the city’s most popular music venues as the Molson Amphitheatre will be renamed the Budweiser Stage beginning this year.

Labatt Breweries of Canada and Live Nation Entertainment, which owns the venue and leases the land from the Ontario government, announced the decision on Friday as part of a multi-year partnership deal that includes a revitalization plan.

The sponsorship deal with Molson expired at the end of 2016.

“The amphitheatre at Ontario Place has been a landmark entertainment destination for the Ontario and Toronto communities for years,” Live Nation Canada president of media and corporate partnerships John May said in a media release.

“With the upgrades to Budweiser Stage, we look forward to enhancing the concert experience for the fans as we continue to fulfill our mission of connecting fans with the artists they love.”

The partnership deal means more concession stands will be added to the venue, which includes expanded cashless payment options.

Organizers said the pre-show experience will also be enhanced to allow fans to arrive before the show starts.

The Molson Amphitheatre, which can hold up to 16,000 people, officially opened in 1995 with two sold-out Bryan Adams concerts. Prior to that, it was home to a much smaller venue called the Forum.

Since then, the venue has attracted major acts over the years such as The Dixie Chicks, Dolly Parton, Black Sabbath and Drake.

Budweiser continues to expands its presence across Canada with new sponsorship deals at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, B.C. and Trackside in London, Ont.

The beer giant already has a foothold at North by Northeast (NXNE) and the Calgary Stampede.