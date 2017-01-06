Toronto police concerned for safety of missing elderly man in city’s east end

Police are seeking the public’s help locating an elderly man reported missing from Toronto’s east end since Thursday afternoon.

Serei Kang, 73, was last seen at 4:30 p.m. in the area of Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road in Scarborough.

“He’s not familiar with this area. He just moved into the area a couple of months ago,” Sgt. David Crampton said. “We’ve done a check of the area on foot. We’ve checked properties, both front yard and backyards.”

He is described as 5’4″, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black, wool hat, a black jacket, brown, khaki pants and black shoes.

Police say they are concerned for his safety due to the frigid temperatures outdoors.

“It got down to almost -20C with the windchill last night. These are extreme weather conditions. He’s somewhat dressed for the weather but with these extreme temperatures, we want to play it safe,” Crampton said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

-With a report from Cindy Pom