3 Laval families homeless after Christmas tree fire

A Laval family of three escaped unscathed from their home overnight after their Christmas tree burst into flames.

The fire broke out at around 11:30 p.m. ET Thursday in a third-floor condo unit of a four-storey building, located on 100e Avenue in Laval’s Chomedey district.

According to Michel Saint-Jean, chief of operations for the Laval fire department, the tree caught fire after a short circuit in the tree’s lighting system.

“The tree was very dry,” St-Jean said, “It quickly became engulfed in flames.”

All three family members were safely evacuated from the building.

Nevertheless, the mother and her small baby were taken to hospital as a preventative measure.

According to St-Jean, the fire didn’t have a chance to spread thanks to the building’s sprinkler system.

Damage to the unit is estimated to be between $100,000 to $150,000.

St-Jean said that the units directly below were also affected and suffered serious water damage.

As a result, a total of three families have lost their homes.