January 6, 2017 5:46 am

SIRT investigating after vehicle hits pole fleeing Halifax police

Dave Squires 2016_Crop By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Vehicle hits pole after fleeing from police on Agricola Street.

Dave Squires/Global News
The Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a vehicle hit a pole in Halifax’s north end Friday morning in an attempt to flee from police.

Halifax Regional Police say patrol officers attempted to stop the vehicle when the driver sped away striking a pole on Agricola Street.

The driver was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

A portion of Agricola Street between North Street and May Street was closed for some time Friday morning.

 

