SIRT investigating after vehicle hits pole fleeing Halifax police

The Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a vehicle hit a pole in Halifax’s north end Friday morning in an attempt to flee from police.

Halifax Regional Police say patrol officers attempted to stop the vehicle when the driver sped away striking a pole on Agricola Street.

SIRT investigating after vehicle fled police hit pole on Agricola St. Driver taken to hospital w/ nonlife threatening injures @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/vQD6XbMETO — Dave Squires (@DaveWSquires) January 6, 2017

The driver was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

A portion of Agricola Street between North Street and May Street was closed for some time Friday morning.