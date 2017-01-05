Power usage soars in Kelowna

Kelowna’s cold snap is resulting in higher than normal natural gas and energy usage by FortisBC customers.

FortisBC said electricity use in Kelowna peaked on Wednesday Jan. 4 with demand at 307 megawatts.

That’s a 25 per cent increase compared to the end of November.

In its service area energy demand peaked at 731 megawatts on Wednesday Jan. 4.

“This is the highest demand we’ve seen since we reached the record peak load of 746 megawatts on December 2008,” said corporate communications advisor Nicole Bogdanovic in a news release.

FortisBC said this is a good reminder to take steps to weatherize homes and businesses and make sure heating systems are in good working order.

The Energy Saving Kit comes with easy-to-use tools for saving heat, water & costs. Free to eligible applicants: https://t.co/yTYFv1MsRl pic.twitter.com/hsVirOoaEB — FortisBC (@FortisBC) January 5, 2017

Quick and easy things people can do to reduce energy use during a cold snap are: