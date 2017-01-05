Okanagan forecast

Thursday, January 05, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4:45pm:

High cloud is moving into the Southern Interior thanks to a switch to a northwesterly flow aloft, helping to keep overnight temperatures moderated. With the added moisture embedded in this flow, a chance of flurries will be in the forecast Thursday night and Friday, especially for the North Okanagan, Shuswap and Columbia regions.

Signs still point to the biggest chance of snow on Sunday afternoon and evening when two weather systems combine.

Friday’s daytime high range: -11 to -5

~ Duane/Wesla