Kelowna hospital at 130 per cent capacity; IHA says outbreaks to blame

Flu and gastrointestinal outbreaks are putting extreme pressure on the Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

Interior Health said the hospital was at 130 per cent capacity Thursday morning, which translates to 120 patients without a room.

People are being crowded into hallways and common areas for the time being.

The problem isn’t only people going to the hospital for treatment, but also the fact senior patients can’t be discharged to their care homes if there’s currently an outbreak at their facility.

Interior Health officials believe we still haven’t seen the worst of it.

“The question of whether or not we are getting to the peak, then it’s going to slow down, are we there yet or not? (It) looks like we’re not,” medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema said.

Interior Health is asking people to hold off on coming to the emergency room for flu symptoms and other illnesses that don’t need immediate emergency care.