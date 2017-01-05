RCMP warn of icy road conditions northeast of Edmonton

Light snow was falling throughout much of Alberta’s Capital Region Thursday and icy conditions were being reported through much of central Alberta.

Shortly after 2 p.m., RCMP warned drivers of “extremely icy road conditions” in and around Fort Saskatchewan. They said a number of vehicles had ended up in crashes or in the ditch and that crews were actively working to clear and sand roadways in the area.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP Travel Advisory – Icy road conditions on all highways. Sanding in progress. (2:15pm) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) January 5, 2017

According to Alberta 511’s road conditions map, as of about 4:30 p.m., most major highways were partially covered in snow and ice north of Airdire and some were fully covered.

The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP reminds motorists to drive according to the roadway and weather conditions and to provide extra distance between vehicles to allow for increased stopping distances in icy conditions.

In Edmonton, police shut down eastbound lanes of the Yellowhead Trail near the Beverly Bridge for about an hour and a half Thursday afternoon after a semi-trailer jackknifed. Police did not say if weather was believed to be a factor in the incident, however, Alberta 511’s road condition map, highways around Edmonton were partially covered in ice and snow at the time, as were the shoulders of the road.

For the latest on road conditions in Alberta, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.