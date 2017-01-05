Police chase from Taber to Barnwell ends in arrest of Alberta man

A southern Alberta police chase from Taber to Barnwell ended in the arrest of a Raymond man early Wednesday morning.

Taber police received a report of a hit and run from the Bow Island RCMP just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspect was driving west on Highway 3 when his car sideswiped a passing vehicle and failed to stop.

The suspect continued driving west towards the Town of Taber and also didn’t stop for officers as it entered Taber limits.

A pursuit of the suspect ensued and continued into Barnwell, eventually stopping just south of the village.

Tyler Kelly Blake was arrested at the scene without further incident.

Police said Blake was prohibited from operating any motor vehicle in Canada and after a records check, discovered both the vehicle and licence plate were stolen.

Blake faces several charges, including criminal flight from a police officer and possession of stolen property.

He was released on a $500 recognizance and is due in Taber Provincial Court Feb. 7.