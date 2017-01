Police are turning to the public to help them find Shereen Traverse, 21.

Selkirk RCMP were notified noon January 3 that Traverse was missing.

She is 5’7″ 217 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477