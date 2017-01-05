Manitoba drivers worry about icy snow ramps along plowed bridges

WINNIPEG — While drivers say they’re thankful for the cleared roads around the province, many are still fearful when they get on to the bridges.

They’re unwanted and potentially dangerous ramps that are surfacing around the province along the edges of bridges. The ramps are a result of the accumulation of snow from each fall, compacting along the edges of bridges.

It’s an issue that’s leaving some drivers white knuckled as they drive across bridges.

“I’m terrified that either I’m going to go over the edge or somebody is going to go over,” said one driver, Jeremy McGill.

In February of 2008, going over the edge is exactly what happened to the sister of Olympic gold medalist Cindy Klassen. Her sister Lisa Klassen was driving across the North Perimeter Bridge when she lost control of her vehicle and miraculously survived it going off a snow ramp and dropping nearly 50 feet below.

RCMP Officers at the time blamed packed snow that acted as a ramp for Klassen’s car to go off of.

After Klassen’s vehicle went off the ramp, the province reviewed snow clearing policies.

Now, the city and province both tell Global News that snow clearing on bridges is a number one priority.

Ken Allen with the City of Winnipeg Public Works said there will be crews working day and night to clear bridges up. Explaining that inspections are done of the bridges and anything that doesn’t pass is attended to as soon as possible.

“We’re looking at creating a vertical face on the snow there so we don’t have that ramping affect,” said Allen.

As to why the edges of bridges aren’t done at the same time as the bridges themselves. The province explains that different heavy equipment is required to tend to the edges along bridges and getting around the small corners.

While the city is plowing away at the bridges and their edges, they’re asking drivers to also do their part and help by slowing down and keeping a safe distance between other drivers.