GoFundMe page set up for teen killed by semi in Grenfell, Sask.

A GoFundMe page has been set up after the death of a teen in Grenfell, Sask. Tuesday evening.

A 16-year-old boy was hit by an eastbound semi at the intersection of Highways 1 and 47 on Jan. 3.

The GoFundMe page has named the victim as Jonathan Couture. The page has been set up to raise money for Couture’s mom and sister, “so they do not have to worry about finances while they struggle to deal with the loss of their son and twin brother.”

According to the page, the money will go toward funeral costs and living expenses.

The organizer of the page said the community of Grenfell has “suffered a great loss and every parents’ worst nightmare.”

“We have all been touched by the loss of this quiet, handsome 16-year-old boy who loved video games, basketball, football and Nutcrackers.”

The campaign has a goal of $5,000. More than $14,000 had been raised as of Tuesday afternoon.