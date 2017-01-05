Wage restriction legislation major sticking point between province and unions

WINNIPEG – Union leaders don’t see eye to eye with provincial government on legislation it plans to introduce that could restrict wage hikes.

Manitoba labour representatives and finance minister Cam Friesen met Thursday at the Legislature.

During the meeting, Friesen said the government will table legislation in the spring that aims to tie wage increases for public employees to the province’s ability to pay.

The measure is needed to help bring the province’s billion-dollar deficit under control, said Friesen.

“Some of the tough decision making was obviously left too long, it’s going to take enormous effort and intent to turn this situation around,” he said.

However, labour leaders are opposed to the type of legislation Friesen is proposing.

“We think legislation is a heavy-handed approach to take with workers and puts public sector service at risk, we think there are fair processes in place to meet at a bargaining table to address areas of concern.

A new committee of government and union representatives has been struck to work on the new law.