Shannon’s Pub and Grill responds after managing partner allegedly drives into bank

A Regina pub is doing damage control after being connected to an alleged attempted break and enter at a bank earlier this week.

Patrick Shannon, who is a managing partner at Shannon’s Pub and Grill, allegedly drove his car into the Scotiabank on 13th Avenue early Monday morning, walked in carrying a firearm and tried unsuccessfully to gain entrance to the bank’s vaults.



Police said Shannon then fled the scene, but was later stopped by officers and arrested following a struggle.

Shannon’s Pub and Grill issued a statement on its Facebook page. The business thanked the community for their support and say they are working to find out what exactly what happened. In the meantime, they say it’s business as usual.

Shannon was charged with break and enter, resisting arrest and two counts of assaulting a police officer.