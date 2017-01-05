2 Calgarians facing 25 charges relating to 9 stolen vehicles: police

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) wrapped up an investigation that recovered nine stolen vehicles, six of which were found within a 100-metre radius in southwest Calgary at the end of December.

In a news release Thursday afternoon, police said they found six stolen vehicles on Dec. 27, 2016, in the 2400 block of 33 Street S.W. and identified two possible suspects at that time.

Police believed a man and a woman, who lived in the area, were responsible for the thefts.

CPS told Global News officers were attempting to locate the suspects when the man was seen driving a stolen vehicle by police. They said the man fled at a high rate of speed.

Police said the following day at 8:30 a.m., the same man was seen trying to steal a truck from the Somerset-Bridlewood LRT parking lot, but was unsuccessful due to a steering wheel lock on the vehicle. They believe he tried to steal a second truck parked in a parking lot in the 500 block of 75 Avenue S.W. and that items were taken from both vehicles.

According to the release, the same man was successful in stealing another truck in a parking lot in the 1200 block of 37 Street S.W., however the owner of the vehicle attempted to intervene in the theft and opened the driver’s side door. Police said the suspect hit the gas, with the owner still holding onto the door, and dragged the owner for approximately 100 metres.

Police said the suspect stopped the vehicle, ran to another previously stolen vehicle and fled the scene. The owner of the vehicle was not hurt.

CPS said HAWCS found the stolen vehicle at around 1 p.m. and also saw the man and woman getting into a cab outside a home in the 2400 block of 33 Street S.W. They said marked units conducted a traffic stop and were able to take both suspects into custody without incident.

Sebastian Thomas Tait, 22, has been charged with 23 offences including dangerous driving, possession of a controlled substance, driving uninsured, breaching a court order and theft of a motor vehicle.

Samantha Lynne Poole, 23, has been charged with one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and one count of breaching a probation order.

The two are set to appear in court Monday, Jan. 9.