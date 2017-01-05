‘Serious incident’ closes portion of Donald Street, skywalk at Millenium Library

WINNIPEG — Police blocked off a portion of skywalk inside the Millenium Library after reports someone went over the balcony Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses on scene tell Global News a person went over the edge of the balcony that overlooks the downtown library.

Winnipeg Police confirm they were called to the 200 block of Donald St. around 1:30 p.m. and say one man was taken away in critical condition, but wouldn’t say if the victim was pushed or thrown.