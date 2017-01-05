Donald Street
January 5, 2017 4:13 pm
Updated: January 5, 2017 4:16 pm

‘Serious incident’ closes portion of Donald Street, skywalk at Millenium Library

Heather Portrait By Evening News Anchor  Global News

Police blocked off a portion of skywalk inside the Millenium Library after reports someone went over the balcony Thursday afternoon.

Mike Arsenault/Global News
A A

WINNIPEG — Police blocked off a portion of skywalk inside the Millenium Library after reports someone went over the balcony Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses on scene tell Global News a person went over the edge of the balcony that overlooks the downtown library.

Winnipeg Police confirm they were called to the 200 block of Donald St. around 1:30 p.m. and say one man was taken away in critical condition, but wouldn’t say if the victim was pushed or thrown.

 

Global News
Report an error
Donald Street
Millenium Library
Serious incident

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News