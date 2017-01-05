Mom delivers baby in Calgary EMS parking lot

It was probably not the way she envisioned the birth of her child, but a mother ended up delivering her baby boy in the parking lot of a local EMS location Thursday morning.

According to a news release Thursday afternoon, EMS said the woman and her family were travelling in their vehicle around 8 a.m. when she went into labour, prompting the family member to pull into an EMS station at 15100 Macleod Trail S.

A family member rang the buzzer at the station, paramedics raced outside and assisted the woman in delivering her child while still in the vehicle.

Adam Loria with EMS told Global News they did not know whether this was the woman’s first child, if she was on her way to the hospital at the time or for how long she had been in labour.

There were no complications with the birth, however mom and baby were taken by ambulance to the hospital after the delivery.