Little Canucks fan captures attention at Wednesday’s game with ‘Hot Dog Horvat’

A small Vancouver Canucks fan captured the attention of fans and TV viewers on Wednesday night with a sign he was holding up for everyone to read.

A little boy, at the game with his dad, was holding a sign reading:

‘Bo my dad will buy me a wiener dog if you score. PS: I will name him Hotdog Horvat’.

The Vancouver Canucks’ Twitter account noticed the boy and his sign and snapped a picture:

#hotdogHorvat update: no goals, YET. Horvat is a plus-1 with five faceoff wins.

🚨= 🐶 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 5, 2017

Then, with about six minutes remaining in the third period, Bo Horvat gave viewers what many were waiting for – a goal.

#HOTDOGHORVAT SCORES!!! GET THAT KID A PUPPY NOW!!! — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 5, 2017

Meaning, that little boy may now be getting his dog.

“I noticed [the sign] just at the end of the first or second period,” said Horvat. “I wasn’t sure exactly what it said. It said something about a dog and I read it a little closer after. I hope that he gets that wiener dog after that one.”

Hotdog Horvat now has his own Twitter account.

Many fans are hoping for an update to find out the little boy gets his dog after all.