Former treasurer of N.B. Police Association charged with theft, fraud

New Brunswick RCMP say theft and fraud charges have been laid against a man who once served as the treasurer for the province’s police association.

Michael Craig Cook, 38, has been charged with one count of theft over $5,000 and one count of fraud over $5,000.

Police say the charges relate to offences that allegedly happened during Cook’s time as treasurer of the New Brunswick Police Association between October 2012 and February 2015.

Cook is expected to appear in Fredericton provincial court on Feb. 1 to answer to the charges.

Fredericton Police Force spokesperson Alicia Bartlett confirmed Cook is an officer with the force, and that he has been suspended with pay.

Dean Secord of the New Brunswick Police Association said there were concerns from officers that the credit card was being used for non-association business, which sparked an internal investigation.

As a result of the internal investigation, a criminal investigation was launched which the association says they cooperated with completely.

Secord said Cook resigned from his position when the concerns were raised.