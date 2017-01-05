Crime
January 5, 2017 1:44 pm
Updated: January 5, 2017 1:46 pm

Alberta RCMP search for teens who robbed gas station with guns

Melissa Gilligan 1 By Online Reporter  Global News

RCMP are searching for two males who they say robbed a Co-op gas bar in Blackfalds, Alta. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

RCMP handout
RCMP are searching for two teens who used long-barrel guns to rob a Co-op gas bar in central Alberta.

It happened in the town of Blackfalds, Alta., at around 6:40 a.m. on Thursday.

RCMP said the suspects entered the store, pointing the firearms at the employees while demanding cash and cigarettes.

They left with an undisclosed amount of money, which was put into a black backpack.

RCMP handout

The first suspect is described as being 12-16 years old with a slim build. He was wearing a red hoodie with an emblem on it containing a deer.

The second suspect is described as 17-19 years old with a slim build. He was wearing a black Canada Goose jacket and a black balaclava.

According to RCMP, the suspects left in a dark grey four-door vehicle, possibly a Mazda, which was last seen heading northbound on Broadway Avenue.

RCMP handout

Anyone with information is asked to call Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300 or contact Crime Stoppers.

Blackfalds is located about 160 kilometres north of Calgary

