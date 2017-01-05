Potential bomb threat at Kelowna gas station false alarm

A suspicious package outside the Shell gas station on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna turned out to be an empty gift wrapped box.

Kelowna RCMP said a man left the box by the firewood pile outside the convenience store, then went inside to purchase something.

Police identified who he was through security footage from the store and said he is known to RCMP.

When the call first came in, officers treated the package as suspicious since they had no idea what was inside.

“Out of an abundance of caution, investigators called for the assistance of a police canine dog, specifically trained in the detection of explosive materials,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

RCMP have now left the scene.

Police said they will ‘have a chat’ with the suspect about the incident.