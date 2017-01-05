IIO called out to officer-involved shooting in Surrey

Officers with the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) have been called out to Surrey after a police incident early Thursday morning.

Surrey RCMP would only confirm with Global News that a police incident took place near 120 St. and 100th Ave., but they are not commenting as to the nature of it.

But the IIO confirmed on Twitter it’s an officer involved shooting.

The IIO has been notified of an officer involved shooting in Surrey. IIO Investigators are deploying. More information to follow. — IIOBC (@iiobc) January 5, 2017

More details to come.