Crime
January 5, 2017 12:49 pm

IIO called out to officer-involved shooting in Surrey

By Online News Producer  Global News
Global News
Officers with the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) have been called out to Surrey after a police incident early Thursday morning.

Surrey RCMP would only confirm with Global News that a police incident took place near 120 St. and 100th Ave., but they are not commenting as to the nature of it.

But the IIO confirmed on Twitter it’s an officer involved shooting.

More details to come. 

