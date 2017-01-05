Saint-Lazare opens emergency shelter after power outages

While the day dawned clear and bright Thursday, many Quebecers living in Saint-Lazare remained in the dark.

Hydro-Quebec crews in the western-Montreal town wade through knee-deep snow to access electrical lines.

“Crews did the repairs, then winds came again and the power failed,” said Hydro-Quebec spokesperson Geneviève Chouinard.

“In some places, we had to repair it three or four times.”

Many people in Saint-Lazare have been without power for the past 24 hours, forcing an emergency shelter to be opened at the community centre so residents aren’t left in the cold.

“It’s a great idea because you can get a coffee, get some warmth, have a nap or two,” said Albert Oclo, who spent the night in the shelter.

According to mayor Robert Grimaudo, a third of the town was still without power on Thursday.

“If they have no other way of heating the home, turn off the water, drain the pipes and leave,” he said.

“We open the doors. It’s not a complicated thing to do, but it is very helpful to the resident.”

Thousands remain without power across the province.

“We hope most of them will get the power back by the end of the afternoon,” said Chouinard.

“In some areas that are more affected, that could last a little longer.”