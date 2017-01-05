Lethbridge College returns to Pincher Creek with regional campus

Lethbridge College is returning to the town of Pincher Creek by opening a new regional campus, extending its reach of services in southern Alberta.

A regional campus in Pincher Creek operated until 2013, but the new campus will utilize a different format. Five community partners will work directly on community-driven initiatives to meet the needs of students in the area.

Those five community organizations include Pincher Creek Adult Learning Council, Pincher Creek Parent Link Family Centre, the Town of Pincher Creek, Pincher Creek Municipal Library and Matthew Halton High School.

The partners will consult Lethbridge College to identify the educational needs of the community and to deliver programs and services in several locations.

“This campus would not be possible without the dedicated support of our community partners,” Lethbridge College’s manager of Regional Stewardship Leah Wack said. “Each of the partner organizations provides a representative to serve as an advisory to the college and they are all exceptionally committed and community-minded individuals.”

Community members will be offered a number of services, including exam and testing services, post-secondary programs information, distance-learning support, assistance with funding applications and counseling services, advising and other Lethbridge College services.

Programs or courses may also be accessible through the regional campus, through face-to-face teaching or flexible learning options (such as online) to meet the needs identified by the community.

Lethbridge College is conducting a survey of educational needs in Pincher Creek, which will provide information to the college and its partners about the programs and services the community needs the most.

Adult residents of Pincher Creek are encouraged to take the survey to express their opinions and identify their needs.

“Pincher Creek is a unique community with the potential for offering a full range of learning resources to its community and surrounding area,” said Monica Sczyrba-Davis, chair of the Lethbridge College Community Advisory Council and Pincher Creek Community Adult Learning coordinator. “There are several initiatives in our community that will benefit from a long-term renewed relationship with Lethbridge College.”

The college also operates regional campuses in Claresholm and Vulcan County.