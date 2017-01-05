Family of 5 sent to hospital after carbon monoxide leak in Calgary home

Five people were sent to hospital on Thursday after a carbon monoxide leak in their home.

Emergency crews were called to a house in the 1400 block of Premier Way S.W. at around 6:45 a.m.

When they arrived, paramedics were met outside by three adults and two teens, all of whom complained of feeling dizzy and nauseated. They were taken to the Rockyview General Hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

All five people, including a woman in her nineties, had just returned from vacation early Thursday morning.

According to the Calgary Fire Department, CO concentration in one of the bedrooms was found to be 120 PPM, while the basement had as much as 600 PPM.

Spokesperson Carol Henke told Global News one of the residents had opened windows in the house before they left, which likely helped to vent the noxious gas.

The leak is thought to have come from a malfunctioning boiler.

Henke said it’s not believed the home was equipped with a CO detector.

EMS warns even low levels of exposure to CO can cause health problems.

“CO is harmful because it rapidly accumulates in the blood, depleting the ability of blood to carry oxygen,” a Thursday news release said. “Once it is in the blood, it could linger for long periods of time.”