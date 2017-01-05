Elderly woman found wandering streets of Markham in bare feet and nightgown

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a woman in her 80s found wandering alone in a Markham, Ont., neighbourhood in her bare feet wearing only a brown nightgown.

York Regional Police said the woman was found by a passerby around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Townley Avenue and Highglen Avenue just west of McCowan Road.

Police do not have a photograph of the woman but they say her first name may be Bhuvaneshwari.

Police said she was taken to a local hospital.

Authorities are looking to locate her family and where exactly she came from.

The temperature in Markham Thursday morning was hovering around -10C.

MISSING ELDERLY UPDATE – Officers conducting door-to-door canvass in the area of Highlen/Townley, Markham to find where lady is missing from — York Regional Police (@YRP) January 5, 2017

MISSING ELDERLY UPDATE – First name of the lady located in @Markham may be Bhuvaneshwari. Brown skin, 80's, 5'3", white hair. Call with info — York Regional Police (@YRP) January 5, 2017

2of2 – MISSING ELDERLY – Female, brown, 80's, 5'3", white hair, wearing a brown nightgown and bare feet. Townley Ave/Highglen area. — York Regional Police (@YRP) January 5, 2017