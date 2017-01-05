Canada
Elderly woman found wandering streets of Markham in bare feet and nightgown

DavidShum-headshot By Web Producer  Global News

File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. Sept. 15, 2016.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a woman in her 80s found wandering alone in a Markham, Ont., neighbourhood in her bare feet wearing only a brown nightgown.

York Regional Police said the woman was found by a passerby around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Townley Avenue and Highglen Avenue just west of McCowan Road.

Police do not have a photograph of the woman but they say her first name may be Bhuvaneshwari.

Police said she was taken to a local hospital.

Authorities are looking to locate her family and where exactly she came from.

The temperature in Markham Thursday morning was hovering around -10C.

