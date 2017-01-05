Elderly woman found wandering streets of Markham in bare feet and nightgown
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a woman in her 80s found wandering alone in a Markham, Ont., neighbourhood in her bare feet wearing only a brown nightgown.
York Regional Police said the woman was found by a passerby around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Townley Avenue and Highglen Avenue just west of McCowan Road.
Police do not have a photograph of the woman but they say her first name may be Bhuvaneshwari.
Police said she was taken to a local hospital.
Authorities are looking to locate her family and where exactly she came from.
The temperature in Markham Thursday morning was hovering around -10C.
