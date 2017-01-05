Funeral today for Toronto family killed in Christmas Eve cottage fire near Peterborough

A funeral is scheduled today for a Toronto family killed in a cottage fire near Peterborough, Ont., on Christmas Eve.

Geoff Taber, his wife Jacquie Gardner, both lawyers, and their two sons Scott and Andrew died when a fire broke out in the family’s cottage on Stoney Lake.

An obituary posted on the Humphrey Funeral Home website said the family lived in Toronto and “spent many hours at nearby Withrow Park in Riverdale, walking their dogs, playing ball hockey in the spring, and skating in the winter.”

“They were a loving family who cared deeply for their friends, family, and community,” the obituary read.

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, the firm where Taber was a partner, expressed their condolences in a statement released two days following his death.

“There are no words adequate enough to express the depth of sorrow we feel about the tragic death of Geoff and his beloved wife Jacquie and sons Scott and Andrew,” managing partner Dale Ponder wrote.

Ontario Provincial Police said the cottage was destroyed in the blaze and all of the upper levels collapsed into the basement.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has yet to release the cause of the fire and the investigation is ongoing.

The funeral for the Taber family will take place at St. Paul’s Bloor Street Church in Toronto at 2 p.m.

VIDEO: Memorial planned at Toronto home for family who died in Stoney Lake cottage fire

-With a file from The Canadian Press