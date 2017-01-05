Rockets lose to Chiefs in thrilling overtime

KELOWNA, B.C. – Wednesday night saw Kelowna Rockets goalie Michael Herringer’s record take a hit as the Spokane Chiefs beat the Okanagan WHL team 3-2 after more than three minutes of overtime.

Herringer fell to 17-9-2-0 on the season, while the Rockets are now 23-14-3-0 following the loss.

After Spokane opened the scoring in the second period and widened their lead with a second goal, Rodney Southam put Kelowna on the board late in the second period. Nick Merkley and Lucas Johansen assisted.

Late in the third, Riley Stadel scored his fourth of the season, evening the game 2-2. Lucas Johansen and Conner Bruggen-Cate assisted.

Overtime saw the Chief’s Riley Woods score for the win.

The Rockets visit the Blazers Friday for the first of a home and home.