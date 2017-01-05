Niklas Edin, Brad Jacobs, Kevin Koe advance to A final at Canadian Open

Niklas Edin, Brad Jacobs and Kevin Koe all advanced to the A final of the triple knockout preliminary round at the Canadian Open on Wednesday, the fourth event on the Grand Slam of Curling’s schedule.

The event features a triple knockout preliminary round where teams must win three games before they lose three in order to qualify for the playoffs.

Sweden’s Edin topped Mike McEwen 7-5 in the fifth draw, scoring a deuce in the seventh end to earn the victory.

McEwen, from Winnipeg, had just defeated John Morris of Vernon, B.C., in the fourth draw. McEwen (1-1) drops to the B stage of the brackets.

Edin will face American John Shuster during Thursday’s action for a playoff spot.

Jacobs, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., edged Brad Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., 5-4.

Jacobs will play Calgary’s Kevin Koe, who advanced to the A finals early with an 8-2 rout over Greg Balsdon of Kingston, Ont., in just five ends.

Winners of the Canadian Open qualify for the season-ending Champions Cup taking place at the end of April in Calgary.

Earlier, top curlers Rachel Homan and Jennifer Jones suffered upset losses in the event’s second draw.

Jacqueline Harrison of Mississauga, Ont., scored one in the eighth and final end to defeat Homan’s Ottawa foursome 5-4, while Briane Meilleur stole one in an extra end to shock fellow Winnipeg skip Jones 5-4.