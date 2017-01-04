Investigations
January 4, 2017 9:52 pm
Updated: January 4, 2017 9:56 pm

Pedestrian hit by car in hospital with serious injuries

Alexa MacLean 2016_Crop By Video Journalist  Global News

Halifax Regional Police are on the scene of a collision that occurred between a pedestrian and car.

Global Halifax/Alexa MacLean
A A

A 26-year-old man is in hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car on Albro Lake Rd. in Dartmouth.

Around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle.

A 47-year-old man struck the pedestrian with his car while travelling through the Victoria and Albro Lake Rd. intersection.

EHS Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the 26-year-old victim to hospital with serious injuries.

Albro Lake Rd is currently closed between Victoria Rd and Chapman St while officers continue their investigation.

Police haven’t decided whether charges will be laid.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Albro Lake Rd
CAR COLLISION
car pedestrian collision
Dartmouth
Emergency Responders
Halifax Regional Police
Pedestrian Collision
Vehicle Collision
Victoria Rd

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News