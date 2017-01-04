Pedestrian hit by car in hospital with serious injuries

A 26-year-old man is in hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car on Albro Lake Rd. in Dartmouth.

Around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle.

A 47-year-old man struck the pedestrian with his car while travelling through the Victoria and Albro Lake Rd. intersection.

EHS Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the 26-year-old victim to hospital with serious injuries.

Albro Lake Rd is currently closed between Victoria Rd and Chapman St while officers continue their investigation.

Police haven’t decided whether charges will be laid.