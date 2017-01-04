High-tech winter boot created by Okanagan man

It’s called KickSpike and it’s believed to be the first-of-its-kind winter boot in the world.

“It’s all Canadian made,” shoe creator Darrell Bachmann said.

The KickSpike boots feature retractable metal spikes that are embedded in the soles of the shoes and drop down with a click of a button located at the back of the boot.

“When the button is out, you see the spikes are out. When the button is in, the spikes are in,” Bachmann said.

The idea for the retractable spikes started almost a decade ago but not with winter boots. Bachmann was working at a Penticton golf course and came up with the concept for golf shoes. It would allow golfers to retract the spikes and reduce damage to putting greens.

In 2009, Bachmann and his retractable spike golf shoes appeared on the CBC TV show ‘Dragons’ Den.” The concept was so popular, the Okanagan man struck a $1-million dollar deal to help get the business of the ground. The idea, however, led Bachmann down a different path.

“Shortly after that we got contacted by the United States Postal Service to see if we were able to put it in boots and walking shoes for on ice and snow,” Bachmann said.

Eight years and more than 230 prototypes later, the KickSpike boots are finally on the market and gaining a lot of traction.

“Police have our boots, all the medics, fire departments are losing their mind over KickSpike,” Bachmann said. “We have 80-year-old ladies wearing our boots.”

The boots retail for around $300. Most of the sales are online but three months ago Bachmann opened a store in Anchorage, Alaska where the footware is a big hit.

“We are out of sizes already, we are blowing our boot sizes out,” Bachmann said.

With the unusually icy conditions right now in Metro Vancouver, Bachmann is also seeing a spike in sales closer to home. Bachmann also says he’s sold his boots all over the world including all over North America as well as countries like Russia, Norway and Japan.