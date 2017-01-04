Alberta RCMP look for guns, police clothing stolen from Mountie’s home

Killam RCMP issued a plea for help from the public Wednesday after they said one of their officers had over a dozen guns and pellet guns stolen from their home last month.

Among the guns stolen were a tactical rifle with synthetic stock, laser, flashlight, muzzle brake and scope, three shotguns, and a .22-calibre semi-automatic. Police said all of the guns were personal weapons and not RCMP issued.

However, a number of police items were also stolen including an RCMP-issued patrol jacket, long-sleeved shirt and Nikon camera. According to police, the guns and accessories were stolen from a gun safe inside the home.

The RCMP said officers were called to a break-and-enter at the Mountie’s home in Killam on Dec. 23. The thefts are believed to have occurred sometime between Dec. 21 and Dec. 22. The RCMP said the theft was not immediately reported because the Mountie was in the process of moving and took time double-check the items hadn’t been misplaced.

Here is a comprehensive list of the guns and other items stolen from the home:

CZ858 tactical rifle with synthetic stock, laser, flashlight, muzzle brake and scope

Browning 7mm Remington mag Xbolt medallion with Leupold VX3L scope

Remington model 700 BDL 30-06 with Leupold VX3 scope

Remington model 700 BDL 30-06

Ithaca M37 12 gauge shotgun

Sears & Roebuck 12 gauge shotgun model 200

Winchester .410 single shot shotgun model 37

CZ 455 .22 calibre with stainless barrel, synthetic stock, bushnell legend scope

Cooley/Winchester model 600 .22 bolt action, tube feed, with bushnell scope

Winchester model 77 .22 calibre semi auto with bushnell scope

Crossman NH .177 calibre pellet handgun (CO2)

Gamo .177 IGT pellet gun

Savage .17 calibre model 93R17 BTVSS laminated thumb hole stock, reddish/blue, Nikon pro staff 4×12 scope

Stoeger x20 .22 cal 1200 fps air rifle synthetic stock with 4×16 scope

Gen 1 night vision scope (1x power)

Nikon pro staff rangefinder

Leupold binoculars

Kershaw skinning knife and folding serrated blade pocket knife

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Killam RCMP detachment at 780-385-3509. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by reaching Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online. The town of Killam is located about 170 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.