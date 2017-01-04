WATCH: Dramatic footage shows ice falling off truck on Ontario highway

It’s a dangerous instance many drivers have seen or experienced – snow and ice flying off moving vehicles at high speed – but dramatic video from one Global News viewer shows what can happen if it strikes the windshield.

The viewer, who didn’t want to be identified, sent in video shot while they said they were driving on Highway 400 early Monday afternoon. The dash cam footage shows chunks of ice coming off the roof of a passing tractor-trailer when one of the pieces violently hits the driver’s windshield, knocking the dash cam down.

However, despite the potential safety risk, there isn’t a clear-cut law dealing with type of incident.

When asked about the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) and enforcement of the provincial law, Toronto and Peel Regional police said there aren’t specific requirements for commercial vehicle operators to clear snow off the roofs.

Given the height of large commercial vehicles such as tractor-trailers, police said Ontario workplace safety laws don’t allow employees to climb onto the roofs to clear built-up snow and ice due to potential safety concerns for the workers.

Police said one section of the HTA requires drivers to clear off all windows to have a clear view of the road and failure to do so could mean a fine without demerit points, if convicted.

Another section governs the operation of a motor vehicle. Peel Regional Police Const. Mark Fischer said if ice comes off and strikes another vehicle, police could still respond and potentially lay a charge.

“It’s at the discretion of the police officer at the scene investigating it and if he or she deems it appropriate to lay a charge, it’s up to court at a later time to find a person was liable and should receive a punishment for it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Toronto Police Traffic Services Sgt. Brett Moore has a safety warning for drivers.

“Police are always reminding people to clear their entire vehicle before they drive … but there are always a few people that clear the absolute minimum and drive.”