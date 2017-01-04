Canada
Want to adopt a hoglet? Calgary Humane Society will soon have them

What’s a hoglet, you might ask? It’s a baby hedgehog and they’re just as adorable as they sound.

Several of the animals are currently in foster care with the Calgary Humane Society.

They were born on Dec. 11. and will remain in foster care until they’re weaned, which is when they’re approximately four to six weeks old, at which point they will come back to the shelter for a medical assessment to determine their next steps.

“When the hoglets were born it was very important that we waited 10 days before they could be handled and ensure they and the mom were not disturbed in that time,” Philip Fulton, from Calgary’s Humane Society, stated.

