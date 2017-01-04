Mont Saint-Bruno attacker to serve 4.5 years in prison

A man accused of violently attacking a jogger in a national park in Mont Saint-Bruno last September was sentenced to four and a half years in prison on Wednesday.

Yves Roy, 46, appeared in a Longueuil court Wednesday morning and plead guilty to aggravated assault.

The sentence was recommended to the judge by both the Crown and the defence.

READ MORE: Mont-Saint-Bruno park visitors on edge after jogger violently attacked

During the assault, the victim was dragged to the ground, beaten, and nearly strangled. Roy and the victim, a woman in her fifties, did not know each other prior to the incident.

He was imprisoned after the incident and has remained since, leaving four years left on his sentence. It is on the longer end of the recommended three to five years.

The judge took into account multiple factors, including his previous history of assault dating back to 1998.

– With files from The Canadian Press