Lethbridge Sport Council challenges public to play 52 sports in 52 weeks

The Lethbridge Sport Council is celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday a little differently. It is challenging residents to get active by either participating in 52 sports in 52 weeks or doing 150 activities in a year.

It’s part of the council’s Lethbridge 2017, Get Active Through Sport project.

“The 52 in 52 (challenge) is for the more die hard athletes… or for a youth who doesn’t know what sport they’re interested in,” Sport Council Executive Director Susan Eymann said.

“The YQL Challenge is about doing activities… It could be shovelling the driveway, it could of be playing basketball on one of the city basketball courts.”

There is a list of 150 activities people can consider for the YQL Challenge.

This month’s theme for the 52 in 52 is national sports. Participants can drop in during a boxing class, lacrosse, sledge hockey or hockey practice.

Michelle Day signed up for 52 in 52. She’s feeling nervous but excited after signing up for the unique task.

“I used to be involved in a lot of sports growing up, (but) throughout life I stopped,” Day said. “I was busy with school and work so this actually gives me the incentive to reconnect with the sports I used to enjoy as well as trying some sports I would’ve liked to do.”

Social media will drive the project. Participants are encouraged to send out tweets, join the Facebook page and look for updates on upcoming sporting events on the website.

There is also opportunity for athletes, volunteers and fans to send in short stories about their experiences.

“The sport community has been a huge aspect of the culture in our community,” Eymann said.

There will be a celebration for all participants at the end of this year. Day hopes by then, she can attend it with 52 new sport experiences under her belt.

“I’m really dedicated to this. Friday (every week) in my mind is my deadline to make sure I do something.”